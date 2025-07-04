Vietnam’s frozen durian exports triple in H1

Vietnam’s frozen durian exports surged threefold in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching over 14,280 tons across 388 shipments.

Vietnam’s frozen durian exports surged threefold in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching over 14,280 tons across 388 shipments, according to the Plant Protection and Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

At a regular press briefing on July 3, Do Hong Khanh, Chief of the department’s Office, said that nearly 130,000 tons of fresh durian had also been exported during the same period, spanning 5,217 shipments.

The significant increase in frozen durian exports is attributed in part to favourable market-opening policies, particularly the export protocol signed with China in August 2024. The ministry’s guidance and local authorities’ efforts in deep processing and market diversification have enabled businesses to reduce reliance on fresh durian exports and seize new export opportunities.

China’s recent approval of nearly 1,000 additional planting areas and packing facility codes, along with positive signals from other importing markets, is expected to support a rebound in fresh durian exports from the third quarter of 2025, especially during the main harvest season between August and October.

However, Chief of the department’s Office Do Hong Khanh stressed that the pace of recovery depends largely on businesses and farmers maintaining compliance with food safety regulations. Violations could pose major risks to the sector’s export prospects.

Frozen durian, with its longer storability and stable quality, continues to show strong export potential. Many enterprises have begun investing in modern processing lines and cold storage systems to meet standards required by China and other key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the EU.

The department noted that in early 2025, durian exports faced stricter import controls, prompting the ministry to coordinate measures with localities and businesses to restore growth.

To support trade, the department invited Chinese customs officials for on-site inspections in July and expanded lab capacity for cadmium and Auramine O testing, with 38 facilities approved.

The ministry is finalising draft regulations on planting area codes and quality control for durian packing facilities, both currently under stakeholder consultation.

To enhance traceability and oversight, the department has fully digitised the national database of durian planting areas and packing facility codes. As of June 2025, a total of 1,396 planting areas and 188 packing facilities have been certified for export to China.

Vietnamplus