Vietnam’s five-year review on anti-corruption drive shows significant results

The Government Inspectorate yesterday held a national online conference to review five years of implementing the 2018 Law on Anti-Corruption.

Presiding over the HCMC venue, Standing Deputy Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai of the HCMC People’s Committee is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)

According to Government Deputy Inspector General Le Tien Dat, over the past five years, ministries, state agencies, and local authorities have rigorously audited the adherence to codes of conduct by cadres, civil servants, and public employees across more than 117,800 state agencies, organizations, and units. This proactive oversight has facilitated the prompt identification of law violations, leading to disciplinary measures against upwards of 2,900 cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

In line with the stipulations of the Law on Anti-Corruption and its regulatory documents, agencies, organizations, and units have implemented personnel rotations for 235,200 individuals occupying positions of authority, a preventative measure designed to mitigate the risk of corruption.

Over the past five years, asset and income declarations have been submitted by more than two million individuals, achieving a public disclosure rate exceeding 98 percent. Furthermore, the declared assets and incomes of over 37,100 individuals have undergone rigorous inspection. Consequently, 147 individuals have faced disciplinary sanctions for breaches of regulations pertaining to asset and income control.

As reported by the Government Inspectorate, through the judicial process of corruption cases, first-instance courts have identified 179 cases involving 602 defendants subject to asset forfeiture. The courts have mandated the recovery of a total exceeding VND4.5 trillion (US$176.9 million) in illegitimately acquired funds and assets (converted to monetary value).

During the 2020-2024 period, 264 heads and deputy heads of organizations have been subjected to disciplinary action for duty failure resulting in corrupt practices, with 73 individuals facing criminal prosecution on the same grounds.

Presiding over the HCMC venue, Standing Deputy Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai of the HCMC People’s Committee affirmed the unwavering commitment of the municipal Party Committee and the HCMC People’s Committee to leading and directing the ongoing campaign against corruption and negative phenomena with resolute, consistent, and sustained effort.

In strict adherence to Party directives and policies, state legislation, and in particular, the conclusions and guidance issued by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, HCMC’s anti-corruption initiatives over the past five years have yielded demonstrable and noteworthy outcomes.

Internal audits within HCMC units have unearthed and resulted in disciplinary action in 14 cases, involving 16 individuals for corruption-related offenses. Furthermore, inspections have uncovered and led to action in four cases implicating 19 individuals in corrupt activities. The HCMC Police Department has conducted investigations into 211 cases involving 562 defendants on corruption charges, recommending prosecution in 132 cases involving 453 defendants.

The city’s two levels of the People’s Court have adjudicated 133 cases involving 257 defendants. These include particularly egregious cases subject to the oversight and direction of both the Central Steering Committee and the HCMC Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

As to the recovery of illicit assets, HCMC has recovered nearly VND3 trillion ($118 million) during the investigative phase, in excess of VND17.7 trillion ($695.7 million) during the prosecution and trial phase, and over VND60 trillion ($2.36 billion) during the enforcement phase.

Standing Deputy Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai also recognized the existence of persistent limitations. Consequently, he proposed that the Government Inspectorate continue refining the mechanisms, policies, and legal framework governing the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, to codify Party principles and directives on these matters, to promulgate circulars stipulating the procedures for asset and income control, and to expedite the establishment of a comprehensive national database on asset and income declarations.

By Do Trung, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam