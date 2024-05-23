Vietnam's center, UNDP, KOICA launch mine remediation project

The official launching ceremony of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project was held on May 23.

The ceremony was co-organized by Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) in coordination with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Delegates press the button to officially launch this project.

Attending the launching ceremony were Deputy Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Head of the Standing Board of the National Steering Committee for Overcoming Post-War Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences; Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, Deputy Head of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Overcoming the Consequences of Mines and Toxic Chemicals after Wartime in Vietnam.

The bomb and mine clearance project is implemented in three provinces Thua Thien Hue, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh. It is expected that by the end of 2026, an additional 15,000 hectares of land will be surveyed and approximately 6,000 hectares of land will be cleared of bombs, mines and explosives.

The Republic of Korea- Vietnam Peace Village is the next phase of the Vietnam-RoK post-war bomb and mine remediation project. Launched in the period from 2018- 2021, the project has achieved significant results in activities of surveying and clearing bombs, mines and explosives, supporting dioxin victims and giving instructions to avoid bomb and mine accidents.

Attending and delivering a speech at the ceremony, Lee Byung Hwa, National Director of the KOICA office in Vietnam, stated that the Vietnam- RoK Peace Village is KOICA's largest project in the field of mine consequence remediation toward the development of a "peace village" by linking mine clearance activities with sustainable socio-economic development.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong