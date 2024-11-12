Vietnam’s 54th UPU International Letter Writing Contest launched

The 54th UPU (Universal Post Union) International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People 2025 was officially launched at a ceremony held at Nguyen Khuyen Secondary and High School in the coastal city of Da Nang on November 11.

The 54th competition is to be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and relevant units on the theme of “Imagine you are the ocean. Write a letter to someone explaining why and how they should take good care of you.” The contest is open to children between the ages of 9 and 15.

The theme of the competition is associated with the goal of “Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development" which is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information and Communications and Chairman of the competition's organization board, Bui Hoang Phuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information and Communications and Chairman of the competition's organization board, Bui Hoang Phuong said that the competition aims to help students enhance their writing skills and strengthen the friendship between nations as well as raise awareness of the role of postal services in society.

Entries should be no longer than 800 words and sent to Tien Phong Newspaper, 5 Hoa Ma Street, Hanoi from November 11, 2024, to March 5, 2025.

Created by the 1969 Tokyo Congress, the annual competition was launched for the first time in 1971. Vietnam has taken part in the UPU Letter Writing Competition for 35 years, winning 17 prizes so far. A ninth-grade student from Da Nang won first prize at the Universal Postal Union (UPU)’s 53rd International Letter Writing Competition in Vietnam.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh