Vietnamese workers to enjoy five-day Reunification and Labor Day holiday

The Government is recommending public employers arrange their working schedules to swap out working on Saturday, April 26, for the day off on May 2.

Tourists visit Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

In early April, workers in Vietnam will also enjoy a day off for the Hung Kings Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month), which falls on April 7 (Monday).

Workers in Vietnam will enjoy a five-day break from April 30 to May 4 for the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) this year.

Businesses and agencies that do not have fixed day-offs on Saturday and Sunday are directed to adjust their plans and schedules to ensure appropriate breaks for their employees.

Due to work requirements, employers may proactively request their staff to work on public holidays, which will be considered overtime.

According to the 2019 Labour Code, when employees agree to work on public holidays, they will be paid overtime as specified in Article 98 of this code.

Specifically, overtime payment for employees working on public holidays or paid leave days must be 300 percent of their daily wages.

