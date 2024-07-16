Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia launches its official portal

The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia launched its portal at the website tuoitretainga.com at a ceremony that was held in Moscow on July 14.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The launch of the website aims to mark the 74th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Youth Volunteer Force.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of representatives of the Party Committee and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia, the Executive Board of the Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia, the Vietnamese Community in Russia, along with over 50 Vietnamese youth members.

The website under the management of the Youth Union, the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia is launched with the goal of providing prompt and accurate information, events and activities of Vietnamese students in Russia to the Vietnamese student community living and studying in Russia.

The portal also creates condition for students of the faculty of Journalism and Media to develop their professional skills as well as serves as a bridge of information between students and leaders, agencies, and organizations in Russia.

By Tri Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh