Vietnamese student athletes ready for 13th ASEAN Schools Games

A send-off ceremony was held in Da Nang on May 30 for the Vietnamese student athlete delegation competing in the 13th ASEAN Schools Games slated for June 1 – 7 in the central city.

At the send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese student athlete delegation competing in the 13th ASEAN Schools Games (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Van Lam, head of the Vietnamese delegation, said the best 137 athletes from national and regional competitions have been chosen. They will face tough competition from regional contenders.

Vietnam’s 189-strong team expects to finish in the top three in the medal tally at the tournament.

The Vietnamese delegation joins over 1,300 athletes and coaches from 10 Southeast Asian nations. The Games will be held under the theme "Connect to Shine Bright," promoting friendship and fair competition.

Athletes will compete in swimming, basketball, badminton, athletics, Pencak Silat, and Vovinam. A total of 107 events will be contested, awarding 107 sets of medals.

