Vietnamese sports delegation well prepared for ASIAD 19

Vietnam’s sports delegation at the upcoming 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China has made thorough preparations with an expectation to surpass the set target of 2-5 gold medals and win more tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Some sports are expected to bring home gold, including sepak takraw, karate, shooting, boxing, and Chinese chess.

Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet, head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that the target of 2-5 gold medals is suitable.

However, the delegation can absolutely expect the unexpected because sports competitions rely on many factors such as performance, careful calculation, tactics, and even luck.

Athletes need to have high concentration, and try their best with the highest determination to bring glory to the country, he added.

ASIAD 19 will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The 504-strong Vietnamese sports delegation, including 337 athletes, will compete in 31 out of the 40 sports available.

At the previous tournament, Vietnam won four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.