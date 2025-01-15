Vietnamese, Russian PMs attend art program celebrating diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin attended an art program performed by the Vietnam National Academy of Music to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in Hanoi on January 15.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth from right) and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin attend the art program (Photo: VNA)

The program, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in collaboration with relevant agencies, featured Vietnamese artists who used to study at prestigious music schools in Russia.

This served as a vivid testament to the special affection and traditional friendship between the two countries, which has been nurtured and strengthened by their leaders and people throughout different periods.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung emphasised that looking back on nearly 75 years of diplomatic relations, along with the development of the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, cultural, sports, and tourism cooperation has become increasingly close and effective, with significant strides. People-to-people exchanges have also been strengthened.

Vietnam considers culture as a special bridge connecting the two countries, using culture to further enhance mutual understanding, deepen relations, and build trust between the two nations, contributing to sustainable development, peace, and stability in the world, stated Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung.

Following the success of the 2024 Vietnam Culture Days in Russia, this programme marks the beginning of a series of cultural activities in 2025, including the Russia Culture Days and the Russian Film Festival in Vietnam.

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said that bilateral cooperation in this field has been increasingly expanded, along with agreements with top art universities in Russia, such as the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music, the Moscow State Institute of Culture, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS), and the Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory.

