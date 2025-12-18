Vietnam, Venezuela mark 36th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Caracas

Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh affirmed that over more than three decades, the bilateral solidarity, friendship, and cooperation have grown deeper despite complex and unpredictable global and regional developments.

Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh affirmed that over more than three decades, the bilateral solidarity, friendship, and cooperation have grown deeper despite complex and unpredictable global and regional developments, serving as a reliable mainstay for the interests of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and worldwide.

Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh speaks at the ceremony on December 17. (Photo: VNA)

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy, held a ceremony on December 17 to mark the 36th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 18).

Chairman of the Venezuelan NA Committee on Foreign Affairs and President of the Venezuela – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Saul Ortega reflected on the evolution of bilateral ties, underscoring their foundation in the shared histories of national liberation struggles and common pursuit of peace, freedom, and justice, which have been nurtured by the legacies of Liberator Simon Bolivar and President Ho Chi Minh.

Recalling his September visit to Vietnam for the 80th anniversary of its National Day, Ortega said he is deeply impressed by the transformative achievements of Doi Moi (renewal) process, initiated and led by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Stressing that the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the State, Government, and people of Venezuela always value and cherish relations with Vietnam, Pugh expressed admiration for the Vietnamese people’s resilience during their past struggle for independence and the country’s remarkable strides in national construction and development under the CPV’s leadership. She voiced her hope for more substantive and effective advancement in relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Sharing her personal affection for Vietnam, Pugh said she had the honour of serving as Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam from 2020 to 2023 and has closely tracked the country’s progress ever since. As the CPV is about to hold its 14th National Congress, she noted that she believes the congress will be successful, continuing to promote Vietnam's development towards prosperity, civility, and happiness in the new era.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach great importance to preserving and nurturing the precious legacy of friendship built by late President Hugo Chavez and generations of leaders of both countries.

Built on the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership, bolstered by strong political will from the ruling parties, governments and aspirations of their peoples, Vietnam – Venezuela relations are poised to generate new momentum and breakthroughs, contributing to each country’s development, and global and regional peace, stability, and cooperation as well, he added.

