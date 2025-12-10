Bloomberg encouraged to enhance objective coverage of Vietnam’s development

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang Hang called on Bloomberg, as a reputable US-based media organisation, to continue contributing to the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang Hang called on Bloomberg, as a reputable US-based media organisation, to continue contributing to the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, strengthening mutual understanding between the two peoples and deepening multifaceted cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (right) meets with John Fraher, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg News overseeing the Asia–Pacific region. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam maintains favourable conditions for foreign press agencies, including Bloomberg, to operate effectively and in line with Vietnamese law, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed, expressing her hope that the outlet will continue offering vivid and objective coverage of Vietnam’s dynamic development and its regional contributions.

At her meeting on December 9 with John Fraher, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg News overseeing the Asia–Pacific region, Deputy Minister Hang acknowledged Bloomberg’s contributions to Vietnam–US relations since establishing its Hanoi Bureau in 2001. She noted that the outlet has actively disseminated information on Vietnam’s socio-economic progress, particularly political, diplomatic and international events hosted by Vietnam, including APEC 2006 and 2017.

Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang updated the delegation on Vietnam’s recent developments, stressing notable reforms such as the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units, the organisation of the two-tier local administration system and continued efforts to streamline the state administrative apparatus for greater effectiveness and efficiency, measures aimed at creating fresh momentum for fast and sustainable growth in the period ahead.

In external affairs, Vietnam continues advancing ties with partners on the basis of balanced interests, shifting from donor–recipient relations to mutually beneficial partnerships, a transition widely recognised and appreciated internationally. She underscored that in 2026 Vietnam will convene the 14th National Party Congress, the country’s most significant political event, marking the start of a new stage of national development.

Regarding Vietnam–US relations, the Deputy Minister noted that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the normalisation and establishment of diplomatic ties, with various meaningful activities planned. She emphasised that this is an opportune time to reflect on the substantial and comprehensive progress made across all pillars of the bilateral relationship.

Fraher commended Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements in recent years. He highlighted that Vietnam remains a key priority in Bloomberg’s regional information strategy, especially as the Vietnamese economy sustains positive growth, the business environment improves and the country integrates more deeply into global supply chains, trade flows and economic activity.

Noting Vietnam’s promising areas of development, Fraher expressed his interest in the country’s macroeconomic outlook, investment environment, international trade trends and political–diplomatic issues that draw global media and reader attention. He affirmed Bloomberg’s intention to expand cooperation, enhance information exchange and provide increasingly comprehensive, objective and in-depth coverage of Vietnam moving forward.

