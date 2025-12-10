PM receives Secretary of Russian Security Council

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu, who is leading a high-ranking delegation on a working visit to Vietnam from December 8 to 10.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu at their meeting in Hanoi on December 9. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Secretary Sergey Shoigu and the delegation to Vietnam, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that bilateral relations have been flourishing, believing the visit will help further consolidate the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

He stressed that Vietnam always remembers the effective support and assistance provided by the people of the former Soviet Union, including Russia, during the trying times in the past as well as in the current national construction and development process. Having gone through many ups and downs in history and always stood side by side, the PM said, the two countries now need to make even greater efforts to preserve and promote the relationship, built and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both sides.

For his part, Secretary Sergey Shoigu affirmed that Russia wishes to further strengthen cooperation in areas where the two countries have established a solid foundation, while expanding collaboration to new fields in line with the two sides’ conditions to support each country's development and deepen the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts a reception for Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu on December 9. (Photo: VNA)

The Secretary said Russia will work closely with Vietnamese ministries and sectors to effectively implement the agreements reached during the recent high-level visits and meetings. He also thanked the Vietnamese Government for its coordination with the Russian Government in devising timely measures for fostering bilateral ties.

Both host and guest reviewed recent highlights in Vietnam – Russia cooperation, acknowledging progress in trade – investment, agriculture, education – training, energy – oil and gas, as well as people-to-people, cultural, sports and tourism exchanges.

They agreed that ample room remains to further tap into and expressed their readiness to explore new mechanisms to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the current context.

The PM thanked and asked Russia, and Shoigu personally, to continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably in Russia. He proposed that the two sides consider simplifying procedures to facilitate travel by citizens of both countries, helping to promote practical and substantive cooperation.

On this occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh conveyed his greetings to President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and other high-ranking leaders of Russia via Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Vietnamplus