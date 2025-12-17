Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha meets EU diplomats in Vietnam

Given the strong partnership built over the past 35 years, the EU hopes to soon elevate relations with Vietnam to a comprehensive strategic partnership, said Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Rafael de Bustamante Tello.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha meets with ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of the European Union (EU) in Vietnam on December 16. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on December 16 hosted a reception for ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of the European Union (EU) in Vietnam on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Vietnam – EU diplomatic relations.

Welcoming the EU diplomats ahead of Christmas and the New Year 2026, the Deputy PM highlighted that over the past 35 years, the Vietnam – EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation has recorded many important achievements, developing dynamically, extensively, and effectively across all fields.

Since the signing of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in 2019, bilateral trade has maintained positive growth, averaging 10–15 percent annually. The EU's total direct investment in Vietnam has exceeded US$30 billion, making the EU Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner, third-largest export market, and sixth-largest investor.

Expressing gratitude for the friendship, close cooperation, and valuable support extended by EU countries throughout Vietnam’s development journey, Ha briefed the guests on the country’s achievements in 2025. He described the year as one of great significance as it marks a new development mindset with major institutional reforms and strategic policies in science and technology, health care, education and private-sector development.

Looking ahead, the Deputy PM said Vietnam hopes to continue receiving cooperation, sharing, and support from European partners, and stands ready to elevate the Vietnam – EU relations to a higher level in both breadth and depth.

He noted the two sides can cooperate with and complement each other in many areas, ranging from economy and trade to science and technology, climate change response and environmental protection. They should also further promote cooperation in education and training, culture, the arts, people-to-people exchanges, as well as green and digital transitions.

On behalf of EU countries, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Rafael de Bustamante Tello affirmed that Vietnam is a priority partner of the EU in Southeast Asia, noting Vietnam's relations with the EU, as well as with individual EU member states, are developing in a positive and dynamic manner.

He pointed out that 2025 marks many important milestones, not only for Vietnam but also for the Vietnam – EU ties, including the 75th, 50th, and 35th anniversaries of Vietnam’s relations with Central and Eastern European countries, Germany, and the EU respectively.

Given the strong partnership built over the past 35 years, he said, the EU hopes to soon elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The EU will continue to promote collaboration with Vietnam in multiple fields, including the effective implementation of the EVFTA, transport infrastructure projects, green and digital transitions, the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and sustainable development, the diplomat went on.

The ambassadors and chargés d’affaires congratulated Vietnam on its impressive development achievements, noting that the country has maintained high economic growth despite difficulties caused by natural disasters, while its tourism recorded a milestone with 20 million international visitors.

The EU countries highly appreciated Vietnam's strong and rapid reforms in recent times, including the streamlining of the two-tier local administration system, the review and improvement of the legal framework, and especially the issuance of a series of strategic resolutions paving the way for deeper integration and the development of the private economic sector. They said these changes have already had a very positive impact on the foreign business community.

The diplomats agreed that Vietnam still holds great potential and expressed their confidence that the robust reforms being implemented by the Vietnamese Government will continue to enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign partners and investors.

They also thanked Vietnamese ministries and sectors for their support in recent years, welcomed Vietnam’s favourable visa exemption policies for European citizens, and voiced their hope that the Government will further facilitate cooperation in trade and investment, as well as cultural, artistic, student and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the EU countries.

Regarding maritime cooperation, the Deputy PM stressed that as a country with a long coastline, Vietnam wants to strengthen cooperation with countries, including those from the EU, in sustainable marine development, such as marine research, marine environmental protection, marine economy and responsible fisheries, including the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

He noted that Vietnam has made significant investments in vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and implemented vessel monitoring software, while fundamentally revising its fisheries laws, supplementing comprehensive provisions on violations and imposing strict administrative and criminal penalties on illegal fishing activities. Notably, the PM chairs weekly meetings aimed at addressing and putting an end to IUU fishing, Ha added.

With the goal of developing a sustainable and environmentally friendly fisheries sector, Ha said the Vietnamese Government hopes to enhance cooperation with EU partners in aquaculture, helping Vietnam gradually shift from fishing to farming, while developing marine services and sustainable marine tourism.

He expressed his belief that, on the basis of political trust and the sound cooperation built over the past 35 years, relations between Vietnam and the EU, as well as with individual member states, will continue to grow strongly, contributing positively to peace, stability and prosperity in both regions and the world.

VNA