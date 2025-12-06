International

Vietnam, Laos promoting people-to-people exchanges to elevate ties

The leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction pledged joint efforts to promote people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries at their meeting in Hanoi on December 5.

vietnam-laos.jpg
At the meeting between Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga and Permanent Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga and visiting Permanent Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh pledged joint efforts to promote people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries at their meeting in Hanoi on December 5.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga stressed that over the past five decades, under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people have achieved significant victories in national liberation, nation building and development. The LFNC has united all strata of society and mobilised resources, strength and creativity to make substantial contributions to the country’s overall achievements.

For her part, Inlavanh Keobounphanh expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for their consistent support to Laos over the years. She highlighted that the recent successful meetings between the two Politburos, the two Prime Ministers, and the countries’ joint investment promotion conferences reflected the close-knit cooperation, solidarity and shared purpose of the two nations.

Building on the fine relationship between the two Parties, States and Governments, both sides agreed to step up efforts to implement commitments made by the two Politburos and the two Governments; enhance delegation exchanges; and promote people-to-people exchanges to share experience in realising the renewal policies of each Party and State in the new period. These efforts will further consolidate the spirit of great solidarity and advance the implementation of the Vietnam-Laos Joint Statement issued during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s visit to Laos on December 1-2.

Upholding the long-standing tradition of special solidarity between the two countries, the front officials affirmed their determination to deepen bilateral relationship to a new height - “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion”, reflecting a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and a long-term orientation towards sustainable, resilient and mutually prosperous development for both nations.

VNA

