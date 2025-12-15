Frigate 015 – Tran Hung Dao concludes visit to RoK

Frigate 015 – Tran Hung Dao and the delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on December 14 departed Jinhae Naval Base, concluding a four-day trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

During the visit, officers and sailors of the two navies toured Frigate 015 and the RoK Navy’s Munmu the Great destroyer, shared experience in training and long-duration deployments at sea, and took part in sports exchanges. The VPN delegation also hosted a banquet aboard Frigate 015 for senior officers and sailors of the host navy.

Frigate 015 – Tran Hung Dao and the delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on December 14 leave Jinhae Naval Base. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Rear Admiral Shin Yu Chan, deputy chief of naval operations for logistics of the RoK Navy, highly valued the significance of the visit by Frigate 015 – Tran Hung Dao and the VPN delegation, affirming that the exchange and interaction activities during the port call would help consolidate mutual trust and cooperation between the two navies.

On the return voyage to Vietnam, Frigate 015 will continue long-range seamanship training to enhance command and control capabilities, proficiency in operating weapons and equipment, and the handling of real-life situations at sea under complex weather conditions.

Vietnamplus