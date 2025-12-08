Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs attend inauguration of Tan Nam–Meun Chey border gates

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet jointly presided over the inauguration ceremony of the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gates, linking the two countries, in Tay Ninh Province on December 8.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Tan Nam–Meun Chey Friendship Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the inauguration were General Nguyen Trong Nhia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC), and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army; Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; and Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, along with leaders of ministries and central and local agencies from both Vietnam and Cambodia.

In line with the Government’s resolution approving the upgrade of the Tan Nam auxiliary border gate to international status, Tay Ninh Province swiftly completed the necessary procedures and broke ground on the project on October 25, 2024, which covers 24 hectares. The project has now been completed and meets all standards required of an international border gate.

On the Cambodian side, the construction of the Meun Chey international border gate has been carried out on an area of 9 hectares.

The Tan Nam border gate, located in the former Tan Binh Commune of Tan Bien District, has a total investment of approximately VND274 billion and spans 24 hectares. On the Vietnamese side, construction has been completed on the inter-agency inspection station, functional buildings, internal road systems, cargo inspection yards, and the national border gate area.

Cambodia has likewise finished developing the corresponding infrastructure for the Meun Chey international border gate on its 9-hectare site, ensuring synchronized operations from the moment of inauguration.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: SGGP)

The opening of this new pair of international border gates is expected to generate fresh momentum for cross-border trade, particularly in agricultural products, consumer goods, and logistics services. The Tan Nam border gate will shorten transport times for goods moving between southern Vietnamese provinces and Cambodia, while also creating additional routes that connect to other countries in the region.

Beyond its economic significance, the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border-gate pair will also strengthen border management, facilitate immigration control, enhance regional security and public order, and help curb smuggling and trade fraud.

Authorities on both sides have agreed to intensify coordination to ensure smooth and secure operations at the newly inaugurated border gates.

According to assessments by the two prime ministers, the inauguration of this pair of international border gates opens new opportunities for both sides to further deepen their fine neighborly relations, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation. The move is seen as a concrete step toward elevating cross-border infrastructure connectivity, serving the needs of citizens and businesses, and contributing to the sustainable development of the Vietnam–Cambodia border region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbors, sharing mountains, rivers, and a common position in the lower Mekong basin. The two nations, he noted, share many cultural affinities, and both trace their origins to ancient wet-rice civilizations long rooted in Southeast Asia.

Building on the longstanding friendship between the two countries, international border gates along the Vietnam–Cambodia frontier have, for many years, played a vital role in connecting the two economies. They have facilitated the flow of goods, enabled businesses to expand trade and cooperation, and supported cross-border travel for people from both nations.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Vietnam–Cambodia border is not merely a territorial demarcation line but also a bridge of exchange, friendship, and cooperation, a symbol of the close neighborliness and enduring bonds between the two countries and their peoples.

He stressed that the opening of the new border gates ushers in fresh opportunities, particularly in fostering rapid and sustainable growth, bringing greater prosperity and well-being to communities in the border region, and contributing to the shared prosperity of both nations.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, the official opening of this international border-gate pair is a clear demonstration of goodwill, coordinated action, and the shared commitment to cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam. It reflects their joint efforts to build a peaceful, friendly, cooperative, and developmental border, a border that facilitates trade and the exchange of goods and services and serves as a conduit for improving the lives of their people.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Tan Nam–Meun Chey Friendship Bridge. The structure is set to facilitate travel and the transport of goods between the two countries, while also symbolizing the clear commitment of Vietnam and Cambodia to strengthen cooperation and share the benefits of mutual development.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh