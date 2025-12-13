Japan, Brazil assist Vietnam in addressing storm and flood damage

Japan on December 12 announced support for Vietnam as the Southeast Asian country is working to recover from severe damage caused by recent storms and flooding in the central region.

Flooding in Khanh Hoa province in November (Photo: VNA)

Japan pledged a US$1.5 million emergency non-refundable assistance package to help address the aftermath of the disasters. According to an announcement by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid will be delivered to Vietnam through international organisations as soon as possible.

Speaking at a press briefing, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affair Motegi Toshimitsu said the assistance reflects Japan’s commitment to supporting countries affected by natural disasters. Of the total amount, US$1 million will be used to provide essential relief supplies through the International Organisation for Migration, while US$500,000 will be channelled via the United Nations Children’s Fund to support clean water provision and environmental sanitation services in affected areas.

He noted that many countries in Southeast Asia have recently suffered heavy losses due to storms and floods. Japan has been providing assistance based on the specific needs and requests of each country, and will continue to do so within its capacity should similar situations arise in the future.

At the same time, Brazil is also moving to support Vietnam’s recovery efforts. In recent days, organisations, businesses and individuals in Brazil have responded to a call by the Brazil–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce to contribute to relief activities.

JBS Group, one of Brazil’s largest food processing corporations with extensive cooperation with Vietnamese partners, took the lead by donating US$20,000 along with 1,000 sets of blankets, sheets and mattresses for families affected by flooding. The support is expected to provide timely relief to people struggling with the immediate consequences of the disasters.

On the government side, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that it is studying appropriate support measures for Vietnam. During a recent working session with a delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Strategic Policies and Strategies, led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hien, the agency said it was considering ways to assist people in flood-hit areas of central Vietnam.

The Brazilian Cooperation Agency also expressed its willingness to share experience in disaster management, flood response and post-disaster reconstruction, areas in which Brazil has accumulated practical expertise in recent years.

A view of the working session between a delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Strategic Policies and Strategies, led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hien, and the the Brazilian Cooperation Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, several Brazilian enterprises operating in logistics, agriculture and supply chain services are considering further assistance, including support for transport costs and donations of relief goods to be sent to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil said it would continue to coordinate closely with Brazilian authorities and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that all assistance reaches affected communities in a timely, safe and effective manner.

Alongside material support, a number of embassies and the Brazil–Vietnam Friendship Association have also conveyed condolences to Vietnam over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods.

