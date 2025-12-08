Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs hold talks, highlight importance of peaceful border

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet highlighted the importance of maintaining a shared borderline of peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development during their talks on December 8.

The talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Tay Ninh province on December 8 (Photo: VGP)

The two PMs, co-chairing the inauguration ceremony the same day, noted that over the past year, the two Governments have coordinated closely in implementing cooperation plans and achieved substantive results across various fields, particularly in politics—foreign affairs, defense—security, economy—trade—investment, and border affairs, as well as education—training, health, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Bilateral trade reached US$10.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, up 12.7 percent year-on-year, and is expected to hit US$12 billion for the whole year. Vietnam is currently Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner and the largest within ASEAN. Vietnam also ranks fifth among foreign investors in Cambodia, which, in turn, is the second-largest overseas investment destination for Vietnam.

Noting considerable progress in border and territory-related cooperation, the two leaders underlined the significance of the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair in enhancing connectivity, trade, and people-to-people ties. They affirmed the commitment to further upgrading border-gate systems and cross-border transport infrastructure to create new momentum for regional economic development.

They agreed that the two sides should strengthen coordination in maintaining security and order in border areas and preventing cross-border crimes, smuggling, and illegal activities, while accelerating the signing of the agreements on border gate management and on border management regulations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (2nd from right) at the talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on December 8 (Photo: VGP)

Both sides stressed their common resolve to further advance bilateral ties, with a focus on increasing high-level exchanges and mutual visits at all levels and through all channels, promoting existing cooperation mechanisms, and reinforcing defense-security cooperation.

Vietnam and Cambodia will consistently uphold the principle of not allowing hostile forces to use the territory of one country to sabotage the other, they stated.

The PMs also agreed to maintain security and order along the shared border, combat cross-border crimes and online fraud, and coordinate in countering distortions, fake news, and hostile narratives aimed at undermining Vietnam–Cambodia relations.

The two leaders concurred in making breakthroughs in economic cooperation and deepening connectivity between the two economies, including in the digital economy, infrastructure, and policies, particularly in trade, investment, transport, culture, and tourism. They agreed to accelerate transport and logistics connectivity and develop border gates and border trade infrastructure while striving to raise bilateral trade to US$20 billion in the coming time.

PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of enhancing communications about the two countries' solidarity and friendship among the public, especially the young, and stepping up people-to-people exchanges. He stated that Vietnam stands ready to support Cambodia in improving its human resources quality and will increase scholarships for Cambodian students.

Both PMs underlined the importance of maintaining a peaceful and stable border of cooperation and sustainable development. They agreed to continue coordination to address issues, including environmental protection in border areas, in a timely and appropriate manner, and to speed up negotiations on the remaining 16 percent of the borderline on which demarcation and marker planting have yet to be completed. In addition, the two sides will work together in managing both land and sea borders on the basis of mutual understanding, mutual respect, and international law.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet speaks at the talks with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on December 8. (Photo: VGP)

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader asked Cambodia to continue handling the legal status issue for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia so that they can stabilize their lives and contribute to the host nation’s development and the two countries’ friendship.

Regarding Cambodia–Thailand border tensions, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is following the situation closely and will continue contributing to peaceful solutions. He called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, respect each other’s legitimate interests, and adhere to the peace agreement.

Vietnam always treasures and supports efforts to resolve differences by peaceful means, believing that long-term stability is the best solution for both Cambodia and Thailand and for ASEAN solidarity, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he added.

Vietnamplus