Vietnam, China pilot two-way cargo transport at int’l border gate pair

A view of the Huu Nghi international border gate in Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

A two-way freight transport system via dedicated roads and customs clearance routes of the international border gate pair of Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China) will be piloted from December 10, according to the Management Board of Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone in Lang Son province.Vehicles transporting exports to the opposite country will return with imports after completing delivery.

The international border gate pair includes dedicated roads for transporting goods in the areas of border markers 1119 – 1120 (Huu Nghi – Youyi Guan), and 1088/2–1089 (Tan Thanh – Puzhai), and customs clearance routes along the markers 1104 – 1105 (Coc Nam - Nonghuai).

The pilot is expected to make it easier for managing vehicle flows, simplifying document checks, thus reducing transport costs, and enhancing customs clearance capacity.

To ensure smooth two-way cargo transport, the Management Board of Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone requires exporters and importers to register their transport demands with border guard and customs authorities. Vehicles must load, unload, and transship goods in designated areas, complying with legal inspections and each side’s regulations.

Two-way cargo vehicles may stop at the designated yard in the opposite country for no more than 36 hours after delivery, while other cargo vehicles must return their home country within 24 hours of completing delivery.

The management board said each vehicle must carry goods from a single company. Agricultural products are limited to one type per vehicle, while electronics and other goods must use standard containers or compliant vehicles. Mixed-cargo vehicles will not use the two-way transport system during the pilot.

The management board’s border gate management center will serve as the focal agency for implementing the pilot.

VNA