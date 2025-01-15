Party chief receives Russian PM

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) gives a reception in Hanoi on January 14 for visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin. (Photo: SGGP)

During the reception, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised the significance of Mishustin’s visit, saying that it takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, and is Mishustin's first visit to Vietnam in his capacity as Russian Prime Minister.

Party General Secretary To Lam expressed his delight at the two countries' cooperation results in recent times, especially after Russian President Putin’s state visit to Vietnam in June 2024. He said this visit by PM Mishustin continues to realise cooperation contents reached by both sides and sets major directions to enhance bilateral relations.

He affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the valuable support and assistance that the people of the former Soviet Union and Russia today have given to Vietnam during its past struggle as well as national building and safeguarding at present.

Vietnam places special importance on its traditional ties and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, he said, adding that the country considers Russia a top priority partner in its foreign policy.

The Party chief highlighted several major directions to further deepen Vietnam-Russia relations in the time ahead.PM Mishustin expressed his joy to visit Vietnam for the first time, and reiterated President Putin’s invitation to Party General Secretary Lam to attend the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to visit Russia in 2025.

Mishustin congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by Party General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will continue to reap more successes in ushering Vietnam into a new era of development and prosperity.Informing the host about the results of his talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Mishustin affirmed that Russia appreciates Vietnam's efforts in easing difficulties to promote bilateral cooperation, thus helping the two countries to obtain significant achievements in all fields.

He said that, in the context of complex developments in the global and regional situation, Russia always values the Vietnamese people's friendship and affection towards Russia.

He affirmed that in its foreign policy, Russia considers Vietnam one of its most important priority partners in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia. The country stands ready to expand cooperation and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam in all fields, including economy and trade, energy, defense, security, science and technology, culture, education, and people-to-people exchange, he said.

Host and guest agreed on several major orientations to further deepen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

