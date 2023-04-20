Vietnamese people most interested in policy of medical examination

Vietnamese people are most interested in the policy of medical examination and treatment but they just don't seem interested in economic development policies.

The fourth meeting of the Government's Steering Committee for Administrative Reform was held yesterday to assess the implementation of administrative procedure reform associated with digital transformation, serving people and businesses, and to announce the 2022 Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) and the 2022 Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ announcement of the results of the 2022 Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) and the 2022 Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, Vietnamese people are most interested in the policy of medical examination and treatment but they just don't seem interested in economic development policies.

From the feedback of 36,000 respondents in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has synthesized and analyzed survey data and built a set of 37 indicators reflecting people’s judgments and assessments. 45 indicators reflect people's satisfaction level and 10 indicators reflect people's needs and expectations.

The Ministry reported that Vietnamese people pay attention to 8 groups of policies at very different levels. Amongst groups, people are most interested in the policy of medical examination and treatment with a very interest rate of 71.82 percent; slightly interested rate is 25.8 percent and 2.34 percent of respondents showed their indifference to policies.

The percentage of people's interest in economic development policy is the lowest with only 57.07 percent while 37.49 percent are slightly interested and 5.44 percent uninterested.

To have a final assessment of the PAR Index in 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs has conducted a survey of more than 86,000 ballot papers. Of which, more than 36,000 ballot papers were sent from residents while 50,000 electronic questionnaires survey the target group of civil servants, leaders and managers at ministries, agencies and localities. This is a large-scale and multi-dimensional sociological investigation.

Many people believe that civil servants still have negative behaviors in solving work at various levels. Approximately 12.28 percent of survey respondents complained that a few public servants still have been causing harassment and 1.33 percent of survey respondents said that many public officials have been making harassment. Worse, 10.05 percent of survey respondents said they had to give money to civil servants to finish their application.

The results of the PAR Index in 2022 for ministries and ministerial-level agencies have 3 groups. Amongst them, the State Bank of Vietnam and the Ministry of Justice have the PAR index of over 90 percent.

The PAR index ranges from over 80 percent to less than 90 percent including the ministries Finance; Home Affairs; Information and Communications; Natural Resources and Environment; Agriculture and Rural Development; Construction; Transportation; Planning and Investment; Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; Culture, Sports and Toursim; and Industry and Trade.

Four ministries include Education and Training, Health; Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology with the PAR index below 80 percent.

There are 11/17 sets with the 2022 PAR Index above the average value. The State Bank of Vietnam achieved the highest PAR Index in 2022 with a result of 91.77 percent and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the lowest index result in 2022 with 72.65 percent.