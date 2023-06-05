Vietnamese Party leader hosts Australian Prime Minister

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received leader of the Australian Labour Party and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Hanoi on June 4.

Welcoming Albanese on his official visit to Vietnam when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Trong affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to its relations with Australia and highly valued the strong, substantive, and comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation over the past years.

He stressed that both countries, located in the Asia-Pacific and sharing many similarities, have enjoyed thriving relations over the last 50 years which have been expanded and become substantive in terms of politics, economy, science, technology, education - training, and defense - security. In particular, people-to-people links are close with more than 300,000 Vietnamese people, including tens of thousands of students, in Australia.

Based on those conditions and the huge cooperation potential, there are bright prospects for relations between the two countries to grow further in the coming time, he opined.

General Secretary Trong highly valued the outcomes of Albanese’s visit, especially the talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders and the important agreements reached during the trip. He described the successes of this visit and the recent trip to Vietnam by Australian Governor-General David Hurley as milestones in bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese Party leader voiced his support for the orientations for developing the countries’ ties, including lifting their relations to a new level, cooperating more fruitfully, and promoting the implementation effectiveness of agreements for the sake of the two peoples as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large.

For his part, PM Albanese stated his country respects Vietnam’s role and stature along with bilateral connections, expressing his delight at the impressive achievements of their relations, which are currently a strategic partnership.

He also informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh and other Vietnamese leaders and the agreements reached between the two sides.

He noted that he believes in the development prospects of bilateral relations and hopes to elevate those ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The PM affirmed Australia’s viewpoint on the importance of consolidating a peaceful and stable environment in the region; respecting international law, independence and sovereignty of countries, and equal relations; supporting ASEAN’s centrality, as well as the Australian Government’s policy and the Australian Labour Party’s policy of promoting relations with Southeast Asian nations.

At the meeting, PM Albanese invited General Secretary Trong to pay an official visit to Australia as a guest of his country’s Government. The Party leader of Vietnam thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.