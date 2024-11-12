Vietnamese, Lao women’s unions collaborate across areas

The Women’s Union of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien on November 12 hosted a conference with visiting representatives of its counterparts from the Lao provinces of Phongsaly, Oudomxay, and Luang Prabang.

Representatives of the women's unions of Dien Bien province and the three Lao provinces sign an MoU for 2024 - 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting looked into achievements, challenges, and lessons drawn in national development and women’s empowerment. They also discussed measures to address obstacles to their organisations' operation and reviewed the implementation of their 2022-2024 cooperation document.

Do Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of the Dien Bien Women’s Union, expressed her wish for continued experience exchange among the four unions in a manner of equality, friendship, and cooperation.

At the meeting, delegates agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding that highlights their key cooperative agenda. These include joint activities to promote revolutionary tradition and reinforce the special friendship and solidarity between the two countries as well as between Dien Bien and the Lao localities.

The four unions said they are committed to guiding their local chapters, especially those in bordering districts and communes, to effectively implement the signed cooperation documents. Their efforts also cover increasing cultural exchange and experience sharing.

On this occasion, leaders of Dien Bien and its Women’s Union presented gifts and livelihood aid to disadvantaged women in the three Lao provinces.

