Vietnamese IoT market expected to reach US$7 billion in 2025



Reports from GSMA Intelligence reveal that the number of IoT devices in Vietnam is predicted to increase from 21 million in 2018 to 96 million in 2025. Statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications display that the scale of the domestic IoT market was US$2 billion in 2019 and should rise to $7 billion in 2025.

Deputy General Director of Viettel Telecoms Nguyen Trong Tinh informed that at present, there are nearly 15 billion IoT connections, while this figure in Vietnam is only one-twentieth of that, which is rather low. The country is 20 places behind the world, and thus needs more efforts to keep up with the international community.



According to IoT Architect Nguyen Minh Thi from Viettel Network, the main issue in Vietnam for the growth of IoT is the technological barrier. Many corporations and organizations have recognized the indisputable benefits of IoT, and have developed corresponding solutions.

However, when adopting those solutions, they encounter various challenges but receive no support from others. “If these enterprises can cooperate with one another by sharing their own knowledge and experience about IoT, it is possible for them to reduce costs and time”, stressed Architect Thi.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh from Hanoi University of Science and Technology reported another problem. Vietnam is facing the situation of human resources shortage as well as redundancy in the IoT field. Each year, hundreds of graduates with the electronics major enter the labor market. However, not many of them have deep systematic knowledge on IoT to develop and then evaluate a product from the beginning to ending stage. In other words, Vietnam is seriously lacking high-level IoT human resources.