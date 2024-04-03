The list of important national programs, works, and projects in the energy sector has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Vietnamese government issues lists of key energy projects

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision 270/QD-TTg approving the list of important national programs, works, and projects in the energy sector under the direction of the Steering Committee of important national programs, projects, and key energy sector projects.

Among important national programs, 12 power source projects include Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant; Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant; Expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant; Ialy hydroelectric power expansion; Tri An hydropower plant expansion; Bac Ai pumped storage hydropower plant; Long Phu I Thermal Power Plant; Nhon Trach III and Nhon Trach IV Thermal Power Plants; Hiep Phuoc LNG Thermal Power Plant phase 1; Long An 1 LNG Thermal Power Plant; Long An 2 LNG Thermal Power Plant; Phuoc Hoa Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant.

In the list, there are some 28 power grid projects. Power grid projects include projects to strengthen the North-Central power grid connection, enhance transmission capacity and supply electricity to large load areas (15 projects); synchronous power grid projects and capacity release of power source projects (6 projects); Power grid projects to relieve capacity of northern hydroelectric plants and increase electricity purchases from China (4 projects); Power grid projects serving electricity purchases from Laos (3 projects).

In addition, a gas - electricity project chains comprise block B gas - electricity project chain; Ca Voi Xanh gas - electricity project chain; LNG Son My gas-electricity project chain. LNG warehouse and power plant projects using LNG as fuel such as Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Nghi Son, Hai Lang Phase 1, Ca Na, and Bac Lieu.

Furthermore, there are two petrochemical refinery projects namely a project to upgrade and expand Dung Quat Oil Refinery and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project (Long Son).

The list also includes the National Program on Economical and Efficient Energy Use for the period 2019-2030, the power supply program for rural, mountainous and island areas from 2021 to 2025; and the pilot project to develop offshore wind power.

However, this list can be amended and supplemented to suit actual requirements.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy