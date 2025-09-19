Vietnamese goods strengthen foothold in Chinese, international markets

Vietnam remains one of the countries with the largest number of booths at the 22nd China - ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), which is taking place in Nanning, Guangxi, China, from September 17 – 21.

A Vietnamese booth showcasing handicraft products. (Photo: VNA)

Thanks to its close geographical ties, Vietnam places great importance on CAEXPO, regularly sending high-level delegations and maintaining the largest participation among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Over time, Vietnamese brands have also built a strong foothold in both Chinese and international markets.

At CAEXPO 2025, Vietnam is showcasing nearly 200 booths with a wide range of high-quality products in areas of strength that complement the Chinese and ASEAN markets, including farm produce, processed foods, consumer goods, household items, furniture, and handicrafts.

Notably, some Vietnamese businesses that started with small booths in the early editions of CAEXPO have since achieved success in breaking into the Chinese market.

After years of participation, TH True Milk has established itself as a well-known brand in China’s vast market of over one billion consumers.

International Sales Director of TH Group Hoang Thi Thanh Thuy said the company has joined CAEXPO since 2016 with a clear goal of promoting the “Made in Vietnam” brand in China and beyond. She noted that the TH brand has secured a certain foothold in the international market.

In addition to continuous innovation in technology and production to ensure high-quality products, Vietnamese businesses have actively joined reputable trade promotion events and exhibitions in China and ASEAN. These efforts enable them to better understand market demand while showcasing and promoting their high-quality products.

In recent years, the annual CAEXPO has become a prestigious platform for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products, acting as a gateway for new trade and investment opportunities between the two markets.

