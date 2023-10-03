Vietnamese films to represent in international film festivals

A series of short films, cartoons, and feature films will represent Vietnam in many different film festivals around the world.

Vietnamese-language drama film Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell) directed by Pham Thien An will compete at three festivals including the 52nd Festival du Nouveau Cinema de Montreal in Canada, the BFI London Film Festival in the UK and the 71st San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain while the film Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ashes) directed by Bui Thac Chuyen will participate in the Asian Wide Angle category at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival 2023.

Two Vietnamese short films namely Supermarket Affairs directed by Nguyen Luong Hang and Giac Mo Goi Cuon (Dream of Spring Rolls) directed by Mai Vu will participate in the 54th Nashville Film Festival in the US - a week-long celebration of film, music and culture. Meanwhile, two films Mai Vu’s Giac Mo Goi Cuon and Carol Nguyen’s Nanitic will compete for awards at the 11th Seoul International Children's Film Festival.