Vietnamese, Ethiopian PMs enjoy breakfast, visit Tran Quoc Pagoda

The Ethiopian PM and his spouse, who are on an official visit to Vietnam, were introduced to Tran Quoc, a nearly 1,500-year-old pagoda considered the oldest in Hanoi and also the centre of Buddhism in the capital during the Ly and Tran dynasties.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from left), his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali (second from left), and their spouses visit Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, and their spouses enjoyed breakfast and visited Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi on April 17.

PM Chinh and his wife invited the Ethiopian guests to enjoy typical dishes of Hanoi and Vietnam, while also introducing them to Vietnam's culinary culture. They then took a leisurely stroll along Thanh Nien Street – one of the most beautiful and poetic roads in the capital city, with West Lake on one side and Truc Bach Lake on the other, and visited Tran Quoc Pagoda.

PM Abiy Ahmed Ali thanked the Party and State leaders and the people of Vietnam for their warm reception of the delegation. He expressed his wish to welcome his hosts, as well as leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government, to Ethiopia in the coming time.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his spouse (right) listen to an introduction of the history and architecture of Tran Quoc Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)

During this first visit to Vietnam by a high-ranking Ethiopian leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976, which is also the first high-level delegation exchange in seven years, Abiy Ahmed Ali held talks and meetings with the top leaders of Vietnam’s Party, State, Government, and National Assembly. He also participated in activities within the framework of the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

The two sides agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas matching their countries' strengths and potential. They also agreed to begin negotiations on fundamental agreements to create a favorable legal corridor for economic cooperation. On this occasion, the two sides signed cooperation documents in numerous fields, including education, training, trade, and aviation.

Vietnamplus