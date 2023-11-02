Vietnamese, Dutch PMs ride bicycles through streets of Hanoi

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte explored several streets in the capital city of Hanoi by bicycle this morning.

Previously, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his counterpart had witnessed a ceremony to hand over the cooperation agreements between the ministries, sectors and agencies of the two countries.

In particular, the two PMs witnessed the handover moment of the Orange Business Book from the President of the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc.

Next, Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar discussed the implementation of the cooperation agreement and mutual administrative support in the field of customs between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai received a decision on the non-refundable aid program from Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Michiel Sweers dedicated to promoting exports to the EU market through the e-commerce platform for women-owned businesses in Vietnam.

Moreover, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Quy Kien and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar handed over a Letter of Intent for cooperation in the exploration and sustainable exploitation of important mineral resources.

During the Dutch Prime Minister’s working trip, four cooperation agreements are expected to be officially handed over at the business forum between the two countries.

Some photos feature cycling activity of the two Prime Ministers this morning.