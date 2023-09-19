Vietnamese Deputy PM meets with Cuban leaders

He also held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz in Havana, as part of his visit to the Caribbean nation and attendance at the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit.

At these meetings, the Cuban leaders expressed their appreciation for Vietnam's participation in the summit, which, they said, showed the special attention of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the traditional friendship and special cooperation between the two nations and contributed to the success of the event.

Lazo Hernández said the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba has continuously v and studied the reform experiences of Vietnam and brought them into the building and approval of laws in Cuba.

Meanwhile, Cabrisas Ruíz, who is also Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, thanked Vietnam for its multifaceted assistance for Cuba, especially when the Caribbean country is facing numerous difficulties from increased blockade measures.

He affirmed that the Vietnam-Cuba relationship is growing very well and expressed his wish to further enhance the effectiveness of their existing cooperation mechanisms via the Party, National Assembly, and Government channels. He also hoped to see more Cuban-invested projects in Vietnam.

For his part, Ha said Vietnam always treasures and is determined to deepen its traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba. He also affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance on uniting with and supporting Cuba, opposing and calling for the end to the blockade and embargo against Cuba, and joining Cuba’s efforts to overcome the current difficulties.

The two sides discussed specific measures to further promote the comprehensive, practical, and effective cooperation between the two nations, including increasing the exchange of visits and meetings at all levels and coordinating in the implementation of the results of the summit, particularly in the fields of science-technology and innovation. They also agreed to step up the bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, with a focus on aquaculture projects, corn development, rice production, and collaboration in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

The same day, Ha and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at a park named after late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, visited and presented gifts to Alfredo Miguel Aguayo Elementary School in the Cuban capital.