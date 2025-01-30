Vietnamese cuisine flourishes in Europe through fusion cuisine

Following the footsteps of the Vietnamese diaspora and the global integration, traditional Vietnamese dishes that embody the soul of Vietnam have become increasingly familiar to people in many European countries, thanks to the wave of fusion cuisine.

Tradition and innovation

Fusion cuisine has emerged, enriching contemporary gastronomy. In Europe, Vietnamese food has integrated seamlessly and experienced remarkable growth. While Vietnamese cuisine is known for its subtlety, diverse flavors, and the use of distinctive ingredients like ginger, lemongrass, chili, and fish sauce—each dish telling a story of culture and history—European cuisine is characterized by its sophistication, elaborate preparation methods, and the use of herbs, wine, and cheese. The combination of these two culinary traditions has resulted in dishes that are both familiar and novel, delighting the taste buds.

Germany is home to numerous Vietnamese restaurants, with the highest concentration in Berlin. Many of these restaurants not only tailor their dishes to local tastes but also embrace a unique fusion approach, blending traditional Vietnamese flavors with creative innovation. The clever integration of these two culinary traditions, while staying true to their roots, has led to significant success for Vietnamese cuisine abroad.

Madam Ngo restaurant

One notable example is Madam Ngo, owned by Ngo The Duc. His innovation in cooking earned him recognition at the event honoring Germany's top chefs in 2017. Guests at Madam Ngo often describe Vietnamese cuisine as simple yet exquisite, with affordable prices.

While the restaurant's signature dish is Northern-style pho, Ngo The Duc has added European touches to many of his Vietnamese dishes. Highlights include pan-seared foie gras with mango served with veal broth, vegetarian pho made with a fresh, locally-sourced broth, and a Vietnamese banh mi filled with European-style roasted pork, accompanied by fresh vegetables and a glass of wine. These fusion creations have become popular favorites among customers.

In London, Vietnamese restaurants have become popular among young people, drawn by the modern appeal of fusion cuisine, with Cay Tre (Bamboo) standing out as a notable example. The restaurant features a minimalist, monochromatic Western-inspired interior design. Despite its simple decor, the dishes are carefully plated and visually striking, accompanied by a thoughtfully crafted menu that provides detailed and engaging descriptions of each dish.

Cay Tre restaurant

Cay Tre makes the most of locally sourced meats in the UK and aromatic herbs imported from Vietnam. While it is renowned for traditional dishes like pho and bun bo (beef noodles), the restaurant also offers unique options such as grilled eggplant with pork belly, battered shrimp with sweet potato, and stuffed squid with a British-inspired seasoning. Bloomberg praised Cay Tre, calling it "the best Vietnamese restaurant in London, with dishes that even surpass those from professional establishments."

Cay Tre restaurant features a minimalist, monochromatic Western-inspired interior design.

Cay Tre’s success lies in presenting Vietnamese cuisine in a Western dining style, with starters, main courses, sides, and wine served with every meal.

Spreading the essence of Vietnamese cuisine

Quietly introducing the unique flavors of Vietnamese cuisine to the world, Obobun—a restaurant founded by Phan Viet Phong, who spent nearly a decade building a stir-fried beef noodle brand in Grenoble, southern France—has brought a fresh culinary experience to local diners. With simple yet flavorful ingredients like vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, tender stir-fried beef, spring rolls, fish sauce, and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts, Obobun has won the hearts of French food enthusiasts.

Obobun restaurant

What sets Obobun apart is its customizable menu, allowing customers to choose ingredients and toppings such as spring rolls, beef, chicken, or tofu to suit their preferences. As a "fast-casual" dining spot, Obobun distinguishes itself from conventional fast-food chains by preparing fresh, high-quality meals on-site in a warm and inviting setting, rather than serving pre-packaged frozen foods in industrial-style spaces.

As the Vietnamese population in the Czech Republic continues to grow, a new generation blending both cultures has emerged, bringing with it a wave of fresh Vietnamese culinary trends. Vietnamese dishes are increasingly present on the streets of Prague, with Dian (Go Eat) standing out as one of the top-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the city. Praised for its atmosphere, service, and culinary innovation, Dian offers bold dishes that push the boundaries of traditional Vietnamese cooking, such as rare grilled beef paired with milk bread and truffle mushrooms, or spring rolls drizzled with passion fruit and served in a sushi maki style.

Dian restaurant

While staying true to traditional flavors, the restaurant's approach to fusion cuisine transforms each dish into an artistic creation, showcasing the chef's creativity and skill. This fusion cuisine trend gives Vietnamese chefs an opportunity to highlight their talents and provide a unique culinary experience, helping to elevate Vietnamese cuisine globally and expand its influence.

Vietnamese restaurants are highly rated in Prague, Czech Republic.

Fusion cuisine is the combination of elements from different traditional culinary cultures, resulting from centuries of cultural exchange and interaction. It became a trend among chefs worldwide starting in the 1970s. However, it took nearly 20 years for this trend to gain global popularity and capture the attention of both chefs and diners.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Thuy Doan