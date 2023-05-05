Vietnamese, Cuban Party officials hold talks

Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai said that Vietnam's consistent stance of opposing the blockade and sanctions against Cuba.

Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai held talks with Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee Roberto Morales Ojeda in Hanoi on May 4.

Ojeda is in Vietnam from April 30 – May 4 to co-chair the fifth theoretical workshop between the two Parties.

At the talks, Mai conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s regards to Raul Castro Ruz and first Secretary of the PCC and President of Cuba Díaz-Canel.

She reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of opposing the blockade and sanctions against Cuba.

Expressing admiration for the significant victories that the Cuban people have achieved in the implementation of the resolutions adopted by the PCC’s eighth Congress, she believed that under the leadership of the PCC led by First Secretary Díaz-Canel, and with the revolutionary ideology of Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, the Cuban Party, State and fraternal people will successfully realize resolutions adopted by the eighth Congress.

Ojeda, for his part, affirmed that the Cuban Party and State attach importance to special friendship with Vietnam. He emphasized that ties between the two Parties lay a political foundation for the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

The two officials reviewed the implementation of the cooperation agreement and exchange for the 2018-2023 period between the two Parties, especially in key areas such as the exchange of all-level delegations, ideology and practice, personnel training, communications and coordination at forums, mechanisms while identifying focal points and ways of their cooperation in the coming time.

They pledged to facilitate all-level visits, strengthen political trust and direct agencies concerned to work closely together to effectively implement cooperation agreements and mechanisms between ministries, agencies and localities; renew bilateral cooperation methods to step up potential cooperation areas that are urgent and suitable for the needs of both sides.

The Cuban official welcomed and committed all possible support to Vietnam’s projects in the Caribbean country.

Hailing the outcomes of the fifth theoretical workshop between the two Parties and the sharing of experience, theories and practices in building socialism and State management in various fields over the past years, they agreed to continue promoting this important and practical area of cooperation in the coming time under new forms and specific contents that closely align with the practical requirements of each Party and country. They also assigned the two Party Central Committees’ organs and research institutions to share the professional experience.

Following the talks, they witnessed the signing of a cooperation and exchange agreement for the 2023-2028 period between the CPV and PCC.

In the afternoon the same day, Politburo member and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted a reception for head of the Economic-Productive Department of the PCC Central Committee Joel Queipo Ruiz.

They informed each other about the situation of each Party and country and discussed measures to strengthen bilateral coordination, especially in advising orientations to socio-economic development and promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.