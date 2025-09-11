Vietnamese corporations unveil "Make In Vietnam" AI and robotics solutions

Recently, several prominent Vietnamese technology companies have introduced new products in the areas of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Several leading Vietnamese technology corporations, including CMC, Viettel, VinGroup, VNPT, and FPT, have recently launched new products in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). These solutions are designed for practical application and easy integration into the existing infrastructure of businesses, organizations, and state agencies.

VSR01 security patrol robot is developed by Viettel

Diverse applications of robots

The global robotics market, particularly for humanoid robots, is projected to reach a value of US$7 trillion by 2050, with over 600 million devices deployed worldwide. While Vietnamese enterprises may not immediately enter this global market, their recent robot launches signal a serious commitment and a timely response to market demand.

One notable example is VinGroup's VinMotion humanoid robot. This robot is capable of performing basic tasks such as walking, waving, and gesture-based interaction. It shows significant potential for applications in manufacturing, service industries, and everyday life. In its initial phase, the VinMotion robot will be deployed at VinFast's factories to assist with component transport and quality control.

Looking ahead, VinGroup plans to develop a new generation of intelligent robots with advanced communication, image processing, and language capabilities, expanding their use into logistics, healthcare, education, and customer service.

Likewise, the VSR01 security patrol robot, researched and developed by Viettel, has just been introduced to the public. The robot is designed to replace or support security forces at industrial parks, residential areas, factories, and critical infrastructure sites.

According to Viettel, the robot can operate continuously in all weather conditions, detect incidents, and issue timely warnings thanks to advanced AI technology and modern sensors. In emergency situations, it can be manually controlled, while under normal conditions it autonomously navigates based on pre-programmed terrain maps. Viettel has complete ownership of the robot's AI software system. Fully charged, the VSR01 can operate for 3–4 hours, and it can also run on batteries.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Support and Consulting Center (DX Center) has launched a smart public administration model, featuring AI-powered robots and smart kiosks at several government offices. This system provides initial guidance, assists with online form submissions, and helps reduce waiting times for citizens at ward- and commune-level administrative service centers.

According to Director Phan Phuong Tung of DX Center, the AI ​​robot can assist citizens in taking queue numbers and connecting to public administrative services—features that distinguish it from earlier generations of robots. The system is currently being piloted at administrative service centers in Saigon, Phu Nhuan, An Lac, Phu My, and Thu Dau Mot wards, among others.

"Previous robots mainly handled simple tasks such as delivering items or greeting people, but this AI-powered robot is programmed with specific functions to guide and support citizens. With the smart public administration model combining AI robots and smart kiosks, in the future, ward- and commune-level administrative service centers may require only a single officer for coordination," Director Phan Phuong Tung said.

AI is entering various fields. Chairman of CMC Group Nguyen Trung Chinh stated: "CMC aims to bring AI products 'Make in Vietnam' closer to the community, thereby promoting a spirit of innovation and the application of technology in all aspects of social life. All products are designed with a focus on high practical applicability, making them easy to integrate into the existing infrastructure of organizations, businesses, and government agencies."

AI Robots and smart kiosks of Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Support and Consulting Center

The CMC Institute for Applied Technology Research - CMC ATI (part of CMC Group) has introduced a series of the most advanced AI products and solutions available today. Among these, the most notable is the intelligent image management and analysis solution utilizing facial recognition technology (CIVAMS), which has been widely implemented in many government agencies, ministries, and critical areas such as security, transportation, and smart cities.

Additionally, CMC AIBOX and CMC AIVISION are two Edge AI devices that enable data and image processing directly at the edge without the need for an internet connection.

VNPT has integrated AI solutions into its administrative procedure processing system, enabling smart kiosks to support citizens with queries while improving the efficiency of document handling. These advancements align with the transition to a two-tier local government model. At the same time, VNPT’s in-flight internet service is providing passengers with a new digital experience, underscoring the corporation’s capacity to deploy modern aviation telecommunications infrastructure in line with global trends.

FPT Group has also made AI a central pillar of its development strategy, with a strong focus on administrative applications. Its FPT AI Agents solution offers AI-powered virtual assistants that enhance work efficiency, boosting productivity by 67 percent and reducing costs by 40 percent. Meanwhile, the Libra platform enables fast, accurate, and secure document searches, serving more than 20 million end-users.

FPT Technology Director Vu Anh Tu noted: “With AI, FPT has pioneered research and built a comprehensive AI ecosystem—spanning infrastructure, platforms, solutions, and services—that serves hundreds of millions of users each month.”

These robotics and AI solutions have emerged rapidly following the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Their rapid implementation reflects both the agility of Vietnamese technology corporations and their strong confidence in the nation's path toward a prosperous digital future.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan