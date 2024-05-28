Winners of comic contest to participate in biggest French comic festival

The Kim Dong Publishing House and the French Institute in Hanoi jointly launched a comic contest to seek Vietnamese comic book writers and artists and further develop Vietnamese comic books.

The contest is open to both professional and amateur creators aged 18 years and over and accepts entries on any theme and subject that are tied to children aged 13 and over.

Submissions can be sent to the organization board from June 1st to November 1.

The winner of the contest will have an opportunity to participate in the Angoulême International Comics Festival which is the biggest French comics festival and one of the biggest in Europe. The Angoulême International Comics Festival is scheduled to take place in early 2025.

The Kim Dong Publishing House and the French Institute in Hanoi previously launched a comic contest titled “Astérix plays sports with Vietnamese Youth” on the occasion of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Kim Dong Publishing House also released the comic book Astérix at the Olympic Games.

The “Astérix plays sports with Vietnamese Youth" comic contest is for those who love French literature aged between five and 18. Submitted artwork and caption must be original works that have not been previously published or submitted to any publisher. The winners will be announced in July 2024.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh