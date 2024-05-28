Culture/art

Winners of comic contest to participate in biggest French comic festival

SGGPO

The Kim Dong Publishing House and the French Institute in Hanoi jointly launched a comic contest to seek Vietnamese comic book writers and artists and further develop Vietnamese comic books.

asterix-banner-website-4403.jpg (1).jpg

The contest is open to both professional and amateur creators aged 18 years and over and accepts entries on any theme and subject that are tied to children aged 13 and over.

Submissions can be sent to the organization board from June 1st to November 1.

The winner of the contest will have an opportunity to participate in the Angoulême International Comics Festival which is the biggest French comics festival and one of the biggest in Europe. The Angoulême International Comics Festival is scheduled to take place in early 2025.

The Kim Dong Publishing House and the French Institute in Hanoi previously launched a comic contest titled “Astérix plays sports with Vietnamese Youth” on the occasion of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Kim Dong Publishing House also released the comic book Astérix at the Olympic Games.

The “Astérix plays sports with Vietnamese Youth" comic contest is for those who love French literature aged between five and 18. Submitted artwork and caption must be original works that have not been previously published or submitted to any publisher. The winners will be announced in July 2024.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

comic contest Kim Dong Publishing House French Institute in Hanoi Angoulême International Comics Festival Astérix plays sports with Vietnamese Youth

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn