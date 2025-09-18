Vietnamese coffee promoted in Canadian market

A Vietnam Coffee Day has been held in Toronto, Canada to promote Vietnamese coffee in this North American market.

The event draw 18 major coffee export businesses, representing over 50 percent of Vietnam's coffee exports, alongside Canadian industry stakeholders and overseas Vietnamese-owned businesses eager to introduce quality Vietnamese coffee to local consumers.

Addressing the event, Tran Thu Quynh, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Canada, highlighted the years of collaboration between the Trade Office and the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association to raise awareness among Canadian coffee importers and end consumers. The event aimed to connect Vietnamese coffee producers with key Canadian businesses, including restaurant chains, coffee shops, and Vietnamese eateries.

Canada is a promising market for Vietnamese coffee, with exports skyrocketing 300 percent from US$10 million to nearly US$40 million since both countries joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). However, Vietnam's market share remains below 2 percent, with only 8,000 tons of coffee exported, valued at about US$40 million, compared to a total export volume of 1.2 million tons globally.

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association, noted that while exports to Europe and the EU are high, exports to North America, especially Canada, remain relatively low despite the development potential in both countries.

Robert Carter, Chairman of the Canadian Coffee Association, emphasised that Canada is one of the largest coffee consumers globally, presenting a key opportunity for coffee exporters. Vietnam is Canada's 11th largest coffee trade partner outside South America, and both nations are seeking to expand trade relations.

He confirmed that the event would help raise awareness of Vietnamese coffee in Canada and enhance its market presence.

Trade Counsellor Tran Thu Quynh (first, right) introduces high-quality coffee products of Vietnam to Chairman of the Coffee Association of Canada Robert Carter (second from the left). (Photo: VNA)

With shifting trade dynamics, particularly post-tariff changes, Canada is reducing imports from the US, creating opportunities for Vietnamese coffee. Currently, most Vietnamese exports to Canada are raw beans, so there’s a need to develop processed products or supply chains to increase export value, leveraging agreements like the CPTPP.

Adam Pesce, a member of the Canadian Coffee Association, pointed out that building a strong brand is essential for Vietnamese coffee to succeed in Canada. He recommended collaborating with smaller Canadian brands like Second Cup, Good Earth Coffee, and Balzac, which could provide opportunities to establish a presence before creating a standalone brand.

Vietnam Coffee Day thus served as a valuable platform for both Vietnamese and Canadian industries to explore new collaboration opportunities, boost export revenue, and help Vietnamese coffee businesses tap into Canadian distribution channels, advancing their potential in North America.

Vietnamplus