Trade promotion center provides basic business management training for SMEs

The training course gathered representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises across Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen management skills, improve competitiveness, and foster innovation in the business community.

Do Manh Tien, Acting Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center, speaks at the event

This morning in Binh Duong Ward, the Investment and Trade Promotion Center, under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, held a 2025 Basic Business Management Training Course for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Ho Chi Minh City participate in the course

In his opening remarks, Do Manh Tien, Acting Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center, stated that the training aims to enhance management capabilities, optimize operations, improve competitiveness, and foster entrepreneurship and innovation among SMEs. He emphasized the center’s commitment to accompanying the business community by listening, understanding, and providing timely, practical, and value-driven support programs.

During the course, lecturer Tran Lam Vu from Hong Bang International University delivered an overview of company operations and financial reporting, cash flow statements, cash flow management and budgeting, and corporate financial planning.

