China to allow import of Vietnamese fresh jackfruits from June 1, 2026

China will officially allow the import of fresh jackfruits from Vietnam from June 1, 2026, according to an announcement issued by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

China will officially allow the import of fresh jackfruits from Vietnam from June 1, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, GACC set out phytosanitary requirements for fresh jackfruits imported from Vietnam. The decision was made based on China’s current legal regulations and the Protocol on the export of fresh jackfruits signed between GACC and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

To ensure smooth customs clearance, all orchards and packing facilities participating in exports must be registered and approved by the competent authorities of both countries. The list of approved entities granted export codes will be published and regularly updated on the GACC website.

At the production stage, jackfruit orchards for export are required to establish a comprehensive quality management and traceability system under the supervision of Vietnamese authorities. These orchards must apply Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), maintain field sanitation, regularly collect fallen and rotten fruits, and implement integrated pest management (IPM) measures.

Vietnam is responsible for developing and implementing management plans for pests of concern to China in accordance with ISPM 6 standards and for conducting year-round monitoring of orchards.

Packing facilities are also required to meet strict hygiene and technical standards. Packing areas must be clean, with hardened floors and clearly separated zones for raw materials and finished products.

During processing, jackfruits must be manually selected and graded, with complete removal of diseased, pest-infested, or rotten fruits, as well as soil and plant debris. Fruit surfaces must be cleaned using high-pressure air or water spray.

Packaging materials must be clean, unused, and compliant with China’s phytosanitary requirements. Wooden packaging materials, if used, must meet ISPM 15 standards.

Before export, Vietnamese authorities will conduct quarantine sampling at a rate of 2 percent of consignments. If no violations are detected within one year, the sampling rate may be reduced to 1 percent.

At the port of entry, Chinese customs authorities will conduct strict inspections of documents and cargo. Any shipment found to contain live pests, soil, or plant residues will be returned or destroyed in accordance with regulations.

