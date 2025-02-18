Vietnamese champion Hoa to run in Tokyo Marathon 2025

Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa is the only Vietnamese elite runner to compete in the Tokyo Marathon 2025, the first event of the seven World Marathon Majors, next month.

Vietnamese champion Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa (Photo: VNA)

The former SEA Games bronze medallist and former national record holder Hoa earned her place after her high performances in a number of local tournaments in 2024, meaning she was sub the qualification time of three hours and nine minutes.

The Tokyo Marathon is one of the most established on the circuit and was first held on February 18, 2007. Through its theme 'The Day We Unite' the marathon day unites thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators every year.

The marathon, which will be held on March 2 this year, will offer two distances and a 10.7km and expects to welcome a total of 38,000 runners.

Hoa said the run, which is her first World Major, was a new opportunity and has ignited in her an ambition to get the best possible result.

She will leave for Tokyo next week. After that, she will return home and defend her crown at the national championship in Quang Tri province.

Although she is the only elite runner taking part she will not be the only Vietnamese, with some others who have qualified to run in Japan, competing in the amateur category.

Among them are two-time world Ironman championship participant Lam Tuc Ngan, Binh Duong Province Athletics Team's Hua Thuan Long, and triathlon trainer Huynh Ngoc Du.

Finally, I got a World Major's bib. It is a wonderful feeling that is hard to describe in words, said Du.

The Tokyo Marathon 2025, is the big race that I once thought was just a dream, but now that dream has come true. I am so proud.

I officially announced that I am ready for this trip. Hopefully, this will be a great experience, which will help me learn from other runners and improve my ability, he said.

