Vietnamese books presented at Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

HCMC officially opened its display booth showcasing more than 450 books at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 in Germany on the evening of October 16 (local times).

The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Thanh Lam; Consul General of Vietnam to Frankfurt, Luu Xuan Dong; Head of the Department of Publishing, Printing, and Issuing under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Nguyen Nguyen; Deputy Head of the Department of Press and Publication under the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Thi My Linh; Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

Vietnamese publishers, such as HCMC General Publishing House, Tre (Youth) Publishing House, Phuong Nam Cultural Joint Stock Company (PNC), Sbooks Joint Stock Company, and WEWE-Voiz FM Technology Company Limited, are expected to make a significant impact at Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, showcasing more than 450 books in a variety of genres and topics, including history, literature, tourism, culture and more.

Vietnamese books are presented at Frankfurt Book Fair 2024.

HCMC’s activities at the book fair are expected to strengthen and expand cooperative relationships with localities and international organizations to meet the needs for developing a reading culture as well as promote the country’s images and enhance external information work and cultural exchanges.

On this occasion, the HCMC delegation continued to present books to the Vietnamese community, aiming to spread the love of the Vietnamese language to overseas Vietnamese and help them learn and study Vietnam’s history and culture, contributing to strengthening the connection between HCMC and the Vietnamese community abroad.

Related News HCMC delegation works with organizer of Frankfurt Book Fair

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh