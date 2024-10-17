HCMC delegation works with organizer of Frankfurt Book Fair

The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications had a working session with the organizer of the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair during their trip to the book show in Germany.

The delegation led by the deputy director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi met the Vice President of Business Development of the Frankfurt Book Fair, Claudia Kaiser, and Nicole Grüner, a regional official for the Southeast Asia Region of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi expressed his sincere thanks to Ms. Claudia Kaiser and the organizer of the Frankfurt Book Fair for their interest in the publishing market in Vietnam, especially in HCMC, as well as the significant support for Vietnamese display booths participating in the book fair every year.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Claudia Kaiser organized many events in HCMC and Hanoi, such as seminars on copyright and other activities to share experiences on organizing book fairs and participating in the HCMC Book Fair.

The Vietnamese southern economic hub plans to organize its first International Book Fair in 2026, and event to celebrate Vietnam's Book and Reading Culture Day in 2025. These are major activities aimed at commemorating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the deputy director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications informed.

He also extended an invitation to Claudia Kaiser and the Frankfurt Book Fair’s organizer to participate in these events.

On this occasion, the HCMC’s official learned about certain criteria and requirements to become a Guest of Honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair, including the number of Vietnamese books translated into English and German that can be regularly introduced at the fair over a period of time.

The HCMC delegation visits and offers books to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt.

After the working session with the organization board of the Frankfurt Book Fair, the HCMC delegation visited and offered books to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt to strengthen cultural connections between the city and the Vietnamese community in Germany.

The Consulate General of Vietnam built the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at its headquarters to promote the diplomatic activities of Uncle Ho as well as create a venue for the Vietnamese community to have an opportunity to learn about the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle” program.

The HCMC delegation presents 200 Vietnamese books on culture, history, and society to the library of Goethe-University Frankfurt.

The delegation also paid a visit to the Department of South East Asia Studies at Goethe University Frankfurt.

Speaking at the reception, Prof. Dr. Arndt Graf, a Professor of Southeast Asian Studies at Goethe-University Frankfurt said that the Department of South East Asia Studies was founded in 1960 for the development of research and teaching on the countries of Southeast Asia by Prof. Dr. Otto Karow.

The department also offers Vietnamese language programs and courses for students. Currently, the school organizes free Vietnamese language classes for Vietnamese children. Additionally, the university’s library is dedicated to providing books on Vietnamese language teaching, culture, and society to serve students and readers.

The HCMC delegation visited an exhibition room displaying Vietnamese books, including rare and valuable publications of the late 19th century; and presented 200 Vietnamese books on culture, history, and society to the library of Goethe-University Frankfurt.

At the exhibition room displaying Vietnamese books at the library of Goethe-University Frankfurt

The HCMC delegation presents 200 Vietnamese books on culture, history, and society to the library of Goethe-University Frankfurt.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh