Vietnamese beauty wins fourth runner-up title at Miss Supranational 2023

Dang Thanh Ngan who represented Vietnam in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant was named the fourth runner-up at the beauty contest which ended in Poland on July 15. Ngan was also the winner of the Fan Vote challenge.

Dang Thanh Ngan, 24, from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is 1.75 meters tall with measurements of 85-60-95. She was the second runner-up of Miss Ocean Vietnam 2017 and winner of Miss Can Tho Student 2017 and Leading Stars 2018.

After receiving an invitation to participate in the beauty contest, she spent two months hardly practicing and improving her performance, communication, and behavioral skills to get the best preparation for the pageant.

In 2022, Vietnamese beauty Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen became the second runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2022 final in Poland.

Around 65 of the most talented and beautiful women from countries and territories around the world will compete at the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant. Its final competition took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on July 15.

Andrea Aguilera from Ecuador was proclaimed Miss Supranational 2023. The first runner-up spot was Pauline Amelinckx from the Philippines, while Sancler Frantz from Brazil was the second runner-up. Emma Rose Collingridge from the United Kingdom was proclaimed as the third runner-up.