Dang Thanh Ngan to compete at Miss Supranational 2023

The second runner-up of Miss Ocean Vietnam 2017 Dang Thanh Ngan traveled to Poland on June 25 to represent Vietnam in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant.

Wearing a cut-out red suit by designer Thuong Gia Ky, Ngan shared photos of her waving a Vietnam flag at the airport.

After receiving an invitation to participate in the beauty contest, she spent two months hardly practicing and improving her performance, communication, and behavioral skills to get the best preparation for the pageant.

Dang Thanh Ngan, 24, from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is 1.75 meters tall with measurements of 85-60-95. She was also the winner of Miss Can Tho Student 2017 and Leading Stars 2018.

Ngan was seen on some TV series, such as Lua (Silk), Hoa hau tham tu (Miss Detective).

More than 80 of the most talented and beautiful women from around the world will compete for the coveted crown. The 2023 Miss Supranational pageant will hold its final competition at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on July 14.

Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant founded in 2009 and is managed by the World Beauty Association S.A. in Panama.