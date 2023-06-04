Vietnamese, Australian PMs announce talks outcomes

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press briefing on the outcomes of their talks on June 4.

PM Chinh said the talks were a success with two sides acknowledging the sound and effective development of the ties between the two countries.

The two countries also shared a common vision on a peaceful, stable, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and the central role of ASEAN, he said.

According to Chinh, the two PMs reached agreement on directions to promote bilateral cooperation, and push the implementation of the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) towards the goal of raising bilateral trade value to US$20 billion and doubling two-way investment.

The two leaders also agreed to promote cooperation between educational establishment of the two countries, and hold discussions towards a tourism cooperation agreement.

They reached consensus on expanding collaboration in climate change response, digital transformation, green transition and circular economy development.

Chinh added that Vietnam and Australia will continue to coordinate and support each other in multilateral forums, especially the UN, ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms. He said Australia defines that Vietnam plays a central role in ASEAN.

The two sides also reiterated the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight on the East Sea, and of settling disputes by peaceful measures in conformity with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), Chinh said.

PM Albanese announced that the two sides will promote cooperation across the fields, especially in addressing challenges in security and climate change. He said Australia will assist Vietnam in energy transition, and provide Vietnam with AUD105 million to make plans for sustainable development and development of clean energy and mining. Australia will also expand its support programme for Vietnam in agriculture.

Albanese said he is pleased to witness the exchange of cooperation deals, and noted that the community of over 300,000 Vietnamese in Australia have contributed to Australia’s economic development and ties between the two countries.

He said he had invited PM Chinh to pay an official visit to Australia, and the Vietnamese PM had accepted the invitation.

Earlier, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents, including an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on cooperation in science, technology and innovation; an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the DFAT on establishing a ministerial-level dialogue on trade; an MoU between the State Bank of Vietnam and the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) on exchanging information on money laundering and terrorism financing; an MoU between the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) and the Western Sydney University (UWS) on the latter’s provision of 70 scholarships for Vietnamese students and a learning area at UWS’s Vietnam campus.

Also on the occasion, Vietnam Airlines received a licence and announced the launch of the Hanoi – Melbourne route, and Vietjet Air received a licence and announced the launch of its service between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane.

The two PMs took time to browse a photo display on Vietnam, Australia and bilateral cooperation held by the State-run Vietnam News Agency in coordination with the Government Office.