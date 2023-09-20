Vietnamese athletes depart for ASIAD 19 in China

The Vietnamese sports delegation left Vietnam for Hangzhou, China on September 20 to compete at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19).

Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet, who is also head of the Vietnamese sports delegation, said the athletes are ready to compete at ASIAD 19 with confidence and the highest determination.

The men’s football team arrived in China on September 16 and had a good start at the tournament as they secured a 4-2 victory against Mongolia in the first match on September 19.

After football, rowing athletes will have their first competitions on September 20.

A ceremony to hoist Vietnam's flag will be held at the Asian Games Village on September 22. The official opening ceremony for ASIAD 19 will take place on September 23 night. Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang has been selected as the flag holder for the Vietnamese delegation at the ASIAD opening ceremony.

Vietnam athletes aim to achieve from 2-5 gold medals at ASIAD 19 which is close to Vietnam sports delegation's achievement at the ASIAD 18 in Indonesia in 2018, which is the most successful Asian Games of Vietnamese sports to date with five gold medals in women's rowing, athletics, women’s long jump, men's pencak silat, and women’s 400m hurdles.