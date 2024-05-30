Vietnam wishes to strengthen multifaceted ties with Poland: FM

In a meeting with the Polish Undersecretary of State, Minister Bui Thanh Son suggested the two countries step up all-level mutual visits to strengthen political trust and mutual understanding.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son(right) and Anna Krystyna Radwan-Röhrenschef, Undersecretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a meeting in Hanoi on May 29. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In a meeting with the Polish Undersecretary of State, Minister Bui Thanh Son suggested the two countries step up all-level mutual visits to strengthen political trust and mutual understanding, thus creating a foundation for promoting and expanding cooperation in other areas.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Anna Krystyna Radwan-Röhrenschef, Undersecretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Hanoi on May 29.

The Polish official is on a visit to Vietnam to convene a political consultation at the deputy ministerial level between the two foreign ministries.

Son affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Poland.

The minister suggested the two countries step up all-level mutual visits to strengthen political trust and mutual understanding, thus creating a foundation for promoting and expanding cooperation in other areas. In particular, they should continue to effectively maintain the political consultation at the level.

Appreciating the Polish Government’s active support for the Vietnamese people there, he called on all-level authorities of the European nation to continue creating favorable conditions for the community to settle down, practically contribute to the local society and economy, and perform their role as a bridge of bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation.

On this occasion, the host official also proposed Poland ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to facilitate equal and mutually beneficial investment partnerships.

For her part, Radwan-Röhrenschef noted she is impressed with Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and integration into the world.

She shared her host’s opinions and proposals, pledging to promote Polish ministries and sectors’ coordination with Vietnamto further boost the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

VNA