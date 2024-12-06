Vietnam welcomes nearly 16 million international visitors in November

In November 2024, Vietnam welcomed an estimated 1.7 million international visitors, up 38.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Vietnam sees nearly 16 million international visitors in November.

Over the first 11 months of 2024, the total number of international arrivals reached more than 15.8 million, a 41 percent year-on-year rise. Air travel accounted for the majority, with 13.4 million arrivals, an increase of 36.4 percent, driven by the expansion of international flight routes and improvements in aviation services.

Land travel also experienced robust growth, rising by 67.4 percent to over 2.2 million arrivals, reflecting the success of enhanced infrastructure and border management policies. Although maritime travel constituted only 1.4 percent of total arrivals, it achieved an impressive growth of 151.7 percent, fueled by the increasing appeal of luxury cruise tourism.

Looking ahead, Vietnam’s tourism sector has outlined a strategic vision for 2025, centering on the National Tourism Year - Hue 2025. This initiative will showcase a series of year-long events aimed at drawing more visitors. Efforts to boost promotion will include attending international fairs, organizing fam trips, engaging key opinion leaders (KOLs) for tourism advocacy, and implementing online marketing campaigns. The focus will be on major source markets and emerging potential markets to achieve sustainable growth while enhancing the value of Vietnam's tourism offerings.

With these comprehensive efforts, Vietnam is well-positioned to achieve further milestones and consolidate its reputation as a premier destination in the region and the world.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan