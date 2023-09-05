Vietnam village project in RoK to get Korea's funding

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide some KRW200 million (US$151,000) for the development of a Vietnam village in Bonghwa county, North Gyeongsang province in 2024.

Parliamentarian Park Hyeong-soo told a press on September 4 that authorities are exerting efforts to expand the village which was initially a local project. Under the project, a Vietnamese-Korean historical-cultural experience center was set up and a road to Baekdudaegan incubator paved, and the funding will be included in the government's 2024 budget.

The village forms part of a project planned to step up cultural exchange and accelerate cooperation between Bonghwa and Vietnam in tourism, culture and education.

The Korean province is home to a hall of the Ly Hoa Son (Lee Hwasan) clan, who are descendants of Ly Long Tuong, a prince of the Ly dynasty ruling Vietnam between the 11th and 13th century.

After the Ly reign of the country fell to the hand of the Tran dynasty in 1225, Tuong fled to Goryeo, now the Korean Peninsular, where he and his followers received a warm welcome by local King Kojong.

Goryeo was by then being threatened by the Mongol Empire. The Vietnamese prince allied with King Kojong in fighting the Mongolian aggression.

The defeat of the Mongolians earned him the king’s trust and respect. Tuong lived in the RoK until the day he died and became the founder of the Ly Hoa Son clan there.

A musical named “Ly Long Tuong” will be staged in Bonghwa village on September 22 as part of the local efforts to nudge the project closer to the public.