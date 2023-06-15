Vietnam, UAE see ample room for cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his visiting counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted ample room for the nations to further beef up their cooperation.

Minister Son said that the sides' recent exchange of delegations at various levels is a clear demonstration of their ties’ positive development momentum, especially when they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year (1993 - 2023). Commending Vietnam’s increasing role in the region and the world, the foreign minister of the UAE affirmed that his country considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to strengthen their bilateral relations.

The officials discussed progress made in the Vietnam-UAE friendship and multifaceted cooperation since their ministries’ 2nd political consultation in February, particularly in such potential fields as politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, investment, oil and gas, renewable energy, and tourism.

They agreed upon a need to step up the ministries’ coordinating role and the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, to create a breakthrough for the bilateral collaboration; actively coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums; and improve the effectiveness of their political consultation mechanism.

It is also necessary to promote the role of Vietnam and the UAE in the relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministers noted. Vietnam backs the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and will actively work with the nation and other member countries for the success of the event, Son said.

The ministers also agreed on continued efforts for the early conclusion of negotiations for and signing of the countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) within 2023, as well as the acceleration of negotiations to ink cooperation pacts in the areas of agriculture, human resources and technology.

Better connection between the countries’ enterprises, localities, and investment funds is needed, they said, suggesting the sides work on expanding their joint work in oil and gas, renewable energy, innovation, sustainable development, environmental protection, climate change response, skilled labour, tourism, and Halal industry, among others. To mark the 30th diplomatic anniversary, the officials agreed to jointly organise cultural and sports activities and intensify people-to-people exchanges.

At their talks, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the UAE’s Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.