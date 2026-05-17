Vietnam to raise base salary and pensions in July overhaul

The Government will increase the statutory salary rate for officials, public servants, and the armed forces to VND2.53 million (US$100) per month, while pensions and social insurance benefits will rise by 8 percent under new decrees.

The Government has issued Decree No. 161/2026/ND-CP regulating the statutory salary rate and bonus regime for officials, public servants, public employees, and the armed forces, raising the statutory salary to VND2.53 million per month starting July 1.

Base salary adjustments and specific income regimes

For central agencies and units currently operating under specific financial and income mechanisms, the difference between their total salary and increased income received in June and their new salary from July 1 will be temporarily preserved. This preservation applies until their specific financial and income mechanisms are officially amended or abolished.

Prior to the amendment or abolition of these specific mechanisms, the monthly salary and increased income calculated using the new statutory rate of VND2.53 million per month must not exceed the total salary and increased income received in June. This calculation excludes any additional salary or income resulting from rank or grade promotion adjustments.

For agencies and units that have been preserving a salary and income differential dating back to June 2024 due to the prior revision or removal of their specific financial mechanisms, this preserved differential will be reduced proportionally to the percentage increase in the statutory salary rate starting July 1.

If the application of these principles results in a total salary and increased income from July 1 that falls below the general standard salary regulations, the affected personnel will transition to the standard salary regime.

The Government will make future adjustments to the statutory salary rate after reporting to the National Assembly for consideration and decision, ensuring alignment with the state budget capacity, the consumer price index, and national economic growth.

Pensions and social insurance benefits raised by 8 percent

The Government also issued Decree No. 162/2026/ND-CP regarding the adjustment of pensions, social insurance allowances, and monthly allowances.

Effective July 1 under Decree 162/2026/ND-CP, pensions and social insurance benefits will increase by 8 percent. Notably, the Government will raise pensions, social insurance benefits, and monthly allowances to a minimum of VND3.8 million per month for specific individuals receiving low payments even after the general increase.

Starting July 1, individuals receiving pensions, social insurance benefits, or monthly allowances whose adjusted payouts remain below VND3.8 million per month will receive additional adjustments: an increase of VND300,000 per person per month for those earning VND3.5 million per month or less, and an increase bringing the total to exactly VND3.8 million per month for those earning between VND3.5 million and VND3.8 million per month.

The finalized pensions, social insurance benefits, and monthly allowances after these adjustments will serve as the baseline for calculating pension and allowance adjustments in subsequent regulatory updates.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan