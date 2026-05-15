24 localities proactively prepare water-use plans for dry season

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued an official dispatch requesting 24 provinces and cities to proactively implement measures to respond to the risk of water shortages during the 2026 dry season.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir serves both power generation purposes and the supply of irrigation water for downstream areas in the Northern Delta region. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep has signed Official Dispatch No. 4600 requesting proactive measures to address the risk of water shortages resulting from hydropower mobilization amid efforts to ensure national energy security during the 2026 dry season.

The official dispatch was sent by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to the People’s Committees of 24 provinces and cities, including Hanoi, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment stated that the mobilization and flexible operation of hydropower reservoirs during the dry season could alter reservoir regulation and water discharge regimes. Therefore, localities are required to proactively monitor developments in water resources to adjust plans for water exploitation and use for domestic consumption and production in line with actual conditions.

Local authorities were also requested to operate water exploitation and utilization facilities in accordance with reservoir water discharge plans, while upgrading and improving infrastructure to proactively secure water intake under changing water source conditions.

For agricultural production, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment called for the implementation of water-saving irrigation solutions during the final stage of the Winter-Spring crop and preparations for the Summer-Autumn crop, while maximizing the use of water sources from small rivers and streams, ponds, lakes, and irrigation reservoirs.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh